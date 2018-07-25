Hardik Patel gets two years in jail for rioting in 2015

A mob of around 3,000 to 5,000 people vandalised BJP MLA Rushikesh Patel's office. In all, 17 people, including Hardik Patel, were charged with arson, rioting, and criminal conspiracy

A Gujarat court on Wednesday sentenced Patidar agitation spearhead Hardik Patel and two of his associates to two years in jail on charges of vandalising a BJP legislator's office in Mehsana district in 2015. This was after a rally demanding reservations for Patidar youth in government jobs and educational institutions turned violent in Visnagar town.

A mob of around 3,000 to 5,000 people vandalised BJP MLA Rushikesh Patel's office. In all, 17 people, including Hardik Patel, were charged with arson, rioting, and criminal conspiracy.

Patel was arrested and released on bail, and subsequently barred by the court from entering Mehsana district.

