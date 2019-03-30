Hardik Patel: I am being stopped from contesting Lok Sabha election

national

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): After the Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected his plea seeking suspension of his conviction in a rioting case, following which he would not be able to contest the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Hardik Patel said that the "law is only for the Congress."

"I welcome the decision of Gujarat High Court. Elections will come and go but the BJP is working against the Constitution. Why the 25-year-old worker of Congress party is being stopped from contesting elections? There are cases against many BJP leaders, even convictions but the law is only for us," tweeted Patel.

Patel will not be able to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha elections after the Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected his plea seeking suspension of his conviction in a rioting case of 2015 in Mehsana.

"We are not scared. We will continue to raise voice for the common people with honesty, non-violence, and truth. We will make the government of Congress that serves people. I will campaign for the party in Gujarat and the whole nation," he said.

Hardik, the Patidar agitation leader, officially joined Congress on March 12 at a party rally in Ahmedabad. The rally was organised after the Congress Working Committee meeting.

Patel was inducted into the party in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders.

