Hardik Patel: I chose Rahul Gandhi because he is honest

After joining the Congress at its rally near Adalaj village in Gandhinagar district, Hardik Patel in his address asked the gathering if it was the right decision

Rahul Gandhi felicitates Patidar leader Hardik Patel with a party scarf in Gandhinagar. Pic/PTI

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel on Tuesday joined the Congress in the presence of party President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Justifying his decision to enter active politics ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Patel said he could now work for the six crore people of Gujarat in a better way.

After joining the Congress at its rally near Adalaj village in Gandhinagar district, Hardik in his address asked the gathering if it was the right decision. To this, the people said, "Yes". The 25-year-old Patidar leader said, "People ask me why I chose the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. I chose Rahul Gandhi because he is honest."

