Hardik Patel joins Congress in Ahmedabad

Hardik Patel. Pic/ANI

Patidar Agitation leader Hardik Patel officially joined Congress party on Tuesday during a party rally in Ahmedabad that was organised after the Congress Working Committee meeting.

Patel was inducted into the party in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders.

Speaking to media here, Rahul said Hardik Patel would surely emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

Earlier today, Hardik had said he would help strengthen the ideology of Congress party and take it to the villages.

"Mahatma Gandhi started Dandi March this day and said he (Mahatma Gandhi) will overthrow the British. I am joining the same Congress party which, in the past, has been led by Subhash Chandra Bose, Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, the people who worked to strengthen our country," he had said.

Gujarat: Patidar leader Hardik Patel joined Congress party today. pic.twitter.com/YAmQh8fTf9 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019

However, Patel said the party would decide the seat from where he would contest polls.

Patel emerged as the leader of the agitation demanding reservation for the Patidar community in Gujarat in 2015. The people from this community were considered to be bedrock supporters of the BJP.

