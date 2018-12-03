Hardik Patel says, BJP to sit in Opposition after December 7 Rajasthan polls

national

Patidar leader Hardik Patel has said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would become an opposition party in the December 7 elections in Rajasthan where people are keen to "vote out" the party.

During his recent visit to Udaipur, the leader from Gujarat also accused the BJP of "betraying" people, especially youths in the name of job creation.

"I am holding meetings in villages of Rajasthan and the feedback from the public is that they want to change now. The BJP betrayed people, especially youths in the name of jobs. There is no job creation and posts in large numbers are lying vacant in the state," Patel said.

"The best place for the BJP is in opposition. It is a strong party to be in opposition and people are willing to do that in elections," he said.

Patel said the BJP governments at the centre and in Rajasthan "betrayed people on every front" and did "just vote-bank politics".

"I have held meetings in Bhilwara and Udaipur and will cover Kota and Jhalawar districts before the campaigning gets over. I am trying to understand issues here so that I can take up them more prominently," said Patel, who has been on frequent visits to the state.

He said he was not campaigning in support of Congress candidates but meeting people on behalf of his Kisan Kranti Sena to raise the issues of farmers, tribal and youths.

Polling in Rajasthan will take place on December 7.

