Hardik Patel to Gujarat Deputy CM: Displeased with BJP? Join Congress

With Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel reportedly expressing displeasure over the departments allotted to him, firebrand Patidar leader-Hardik Patel urged him on Saturday to quit the BJP along with 10 party MLAs and join the Congress for a "deserving" position.



Nitin Patel, who has been sulking since the announcement of portfolios in the new BJP govern­m­e­nt, said on Saturday that the issue was abo­ut his "self-respect". Hardik said, "As a veteran politician, Nitinbhai worked hard for 27 years to ensure that the BJP stays in power. Such politicians are being sidelined. I would request Nitinbhai to join us and together we will fight against the arrogant people [of BJP]. If Nitinbhai says he's ready to resign from BJPâÂÂand that 10 more MLAs are ready to tender their resignation, we are ready to fully support him."

Meanwhile, another Patidar leader, Lalji Patel, announced a general strike on January 1 in Nitin Patel's support.

