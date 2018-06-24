Harenda Singh: Happy that what we planned, we executed

India coach Harenda Singh delighted to start his coaching stint with a crushing 4-0 win over arch-rivals Pakistan in Champions Trophy opener

Mandeep Singh (left) celebrates after scoring a goal against Pakistan during their Champions Trophy opening encounter in Breda, Netherlands on Saturday. Pic/PTI

In what seemed a gritty battle with midfield duels and some solid defence play, India waited patiently before carving up the Pakistan defence in the fourth quarter with three goals to prevail 4-0 in their opening encounter of the Champions Trophy here on Saturday.

It was tense. And even though Indian goals came off some spectacular moves, it was the defensive display that built the foundation. Looking more relieved than happy, Indian coach Harendra Singh was glad to get over the line and start his senior coaching stint on a winning note. "I am happy that what we planned, we executed," he said. "I have always maintained that if you play a solid defence line, through balls and counter attacks get that more dangerous."



Harendra Singh

Pakistan didn't roll over. But they would seriously think of bringing off goalkeeper Imran Butt a little too early; five minutes still left in the fourth quarter and India 2-0 up.

Gaps opened up and an Indian midfield exploited that with some brilliant cross hits that carved up Pakistan. Mandeep Singh getting the third and Lalit Upadhyay the fourth; the umpire had to resort to the video to make sure that the goal went before the final hooter. If there were deficiencies, it was in the third quarter when Pakistan dominated possession and created threatening flank forays. A field goal was disallowed by the video referral and they missed a PC.

By the time the fourth quarter came, India was once again in the saddle. Pakistan playing upfront suddenly was caught on the counter as Simranjeet Singh played the pass off the match, cutting the defence into two. Dilpreet Singh trapped it on the run and beat an advancing Imran Butt with a delicate flick. Earlier in the match, Ramandeep had opened the scoring, deflecting in a cross. In their next match on Sunday, India takes on Olympic champions Argentina. It also marks Sardar Singh's 300th match. "I am extremely grateful to the fans, my parents and coaches," Sardar said.

