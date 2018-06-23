Harendra Singh: No room for emotion vs Pakistan

The world's best six teams are here including reigning Olympic champions Argentina, World No. 1 Australia, Belgium, hosts Netherlands and Pakistan

Indian chief coach Harendra Singh (right) talks to his players during a training session in Breda, the Netherlands yesterday. Pic/PTI

The Indian hockey team is aiming for a fresh start, putting behind the disappointment of a poor Commonwealth Games campaign, when it begins its pursuit of a maiden Champions Trophy title, taking on arch-rivals Pakistan (ranked No. 13) in the opening clash, here tomorrow. The best India (ranked No. 6) has fared in the tournament was runners-up at 2016 in London, losing to Australia in a shoot-out.

Claiming the title would be easier said than done for the eight-time Olympic champions as they come into the tournament on the back of a disastrous campaign at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, where they finished fourth. The disappointing finish triggered a change in head coach's position with Harendra Singh taking charge from Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne, who moved back to his old position as coach of the Indian women's team.

The world's best six teams are here including reigning Olympic champions Argentina, World No. 1 Australia, Belgium, hosts Netherlands and Pakistan. For coach Harendra, it's the first real test ahead of important tournaments like the Asian Games and the season-ending World Cup in Bhubaneswar. “Getting off to a winning start is vital because it sets the momentum for the rest of the tournament. There will be no room for emotions when we take on Pakistan. The team will play against them like any other team where we go for three points. We have prepared well for this tournament and are confident of a good performance,” Harendra said on the eve of the match.

