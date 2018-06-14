Hariharan gets patriotic for next

Ghazal maestro lends voice to track titled Waqt Asrar Hai in Gandhi Hatya, Ek Saazish

Hariharan has recorded a patriotic ghazal, Waqt Asrar Hai, for the upcoming film, Gandhi Hatya, Ek Saazish. Directed by Karim Traidia and Pankaj Sehgal, the project marks late actor Om Puri's last film outing. Since it revisits India post Independence, the ghazal is crucial to the movie.

When contacted, the Ghazal maestro says that he fell in love with the lyrics, a factor that plays a defining role in his selection of songs. "The lyrics are meaningful. The song is placed at a vital situation in the film, coming at an instance when the lead characters have to take an important decision. It allows the singer liberty to take it to another level. The combination of good lyrics and soothing composition is heart touching."

mid-day learns that the track enhances the sequence, which sees the protagonists troubled, owing to the situation in India post Independence. Producer Lakshmi R Iyer tells mid-day about the Prashant Pillai composition, "The first name that came to our mind when we thought of the track was that of Hari sir. I believe, some legends are meant to sing special songs. I went to Hariharan's Powai home and when he heard the lyrics, he immediately agreed to record the track."

