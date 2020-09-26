Search

Hariharan: SPB sir had a mind like a computer

Updated: 26 September, 2020 07:28 IST | Sonia Lulla | Mumbai

As a singer, he dominated the South Indian film industry for years. He also had a great stint in Bollywood and often dabbled in spiritual [songs] too.

Hariharan with SP Balasubhramanyam
Hariharan with SP Balasubhramanyam

As a young singer, I had been called to Mehboob Studios by Laxmikant ji [of Laxmikant-Pyarelal] where SPB sir was dubbing a song. I had never met him, but he turned to me and smiled with a sense of familiarity. I was happy, but surprised as well. He asked me, 'Are you the boy who sang at a youth channel in Madras for 45 minutes?' I said yes. He praised me, expressed his love and told Laxmikant ji that he must give me a lot of [songs].

As a person, he was humble, lovable, and caring. As a singer, he dominated the South Indian film industry for years. He also had a great stint in Bollywood and often dabbled in spiritual [songs] too. Tirupati channel features six-hours worth of music [rendered] by him.

We travelled the world while performing in AR Rahman's shows. He would always tell me to be friendly with colleagues and fans. SPB sir had a mind like a computer, and could easily remember tunes. I recall, during a rehearsal, I kept forgetting the tune of a [earlier] song of mine. He would remind me my lines. He was nice to everyone, and that's why he had such a long-running [career].

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 26 September, 2020 06:26 IST

Tags

indian musicEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK