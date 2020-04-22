Haris Baloch - A Story of Courage and Skill From Balochistan

The young generation is who a country looks up to do better things in life. If a nation has the bright youth you can expect that that country is on its way to becoming great. Age is just a number and you can do many great things in life no matter what your age is. Many famous names in history are of people who strive for their heart desire at a younger age. Similar is the story of this young entrepreneur from Baluchistan the name of this emerging talent and name is Haris Baloch. He has not only done better for himself but also has set an example for all the younger people all over the world. He has set a good example and motivation for our young generation. This example teaches the younger generation that they can achieve anything they want to.

If you don’t already know why Haris Baloch is then you must know he is a founding father of Rifikao media. Rifikao Media basically is an emerging digital media company in Balochistan. Being from a small town like Kharan. He knew there aren’t many opportunities there but he didn’t let it become an obstacle in his path to success. Instead, he moved to Quetta at the young age of 16 with a plan and dream of changing his life. He not only made things better for himself but his family and friends as well. At such a young age he had to face a lot of challenges in his path. Haris Baloch also has his successful Facebook page with a lot of subscribers. He creates interesting content which is why people subscribe to his page. He is expected to reach 20 million followers by the end of 2020 which is a huge achievement for someone this young.

Failure is part of every success story. Same is the case here. According to the Haris Baloch, he also had to go through failure a few time to reach where he is now. Since he started his business with very little experience so despite the plan he had to face a lot of hurdles. But it was the persistence and his work ethic that made it also possible. Now he is the youngest entrepreneur of Pakistan and runs a successful digital media company. One should always learn from their mistakes instead of just giving up. That is what Haris Baloch had to go through ever since he started his own company.

For the people who wants to enter the world of social media marketing, he has a few tips. First, you need to know why someone will follow you. You have to make sure your content (videos and pictures) are of good quality. Last but not least is the consistency. He also gave advice for young entrepreneurs that they should be hiring people who have potential in them instead of hiring people they know. Furthermore, he said that it is important to document every contract you sign and every business-related work.

