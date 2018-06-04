Haris Sohail replaces injured Babar Azam for Scotland T20Is

The national selection committee, chaired by Inzamam ul Haq, confirmed the squad after consultation with skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and coach Mickey Arthur, according to the PCB. Haris has shown some promise this year



Haris Sohail. Pic/AFP

Left-handed batting all-rounder Haris Sohail has replaced injured Babar Azam in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Scotland, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday. The squad is the same that beat the West Indies in April, with the exception of Babar, who fractured his left hand while batting in the opening Test at Lord's, against England.

The national selection committee, chaired by Inzamam ul Haq, confirmed the squad after consultation with skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and coach Mickey Arthur, according to the PCB. Haris has shown some promise this year, with consecutive fifties in the only two ODIs he played against New Zealand in January, although he couldn't produce anything of note during the T20Is on that tour.

Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain/WK), Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

