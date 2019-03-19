Harish Iyer's new Instagram post gets everybody curious, see photo

famous-personalities

He even went on to caption this picture as, 'Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasan,' which left everyone wondering out of curiosity if he is "the guy?"

Pic courtesy/ Instagram/ Harish Iyer

Harish Iyer, a well-known activist for a number of causes including promoting the rights of the LGBTQ community, children, women, animals, and survivors of child sexual abuse. He is also one of the organisers of the famous LGBTQ Pride.

Harish Iyer in a recent interview with mid-day had addressed the issues of the LGBTQ community and their difficulty to find the right partner for life. But his recent post on Instagram apparently grabbed everybody's attention.

Harish Iyer shared a picture with this mystery guy where they both are sharing coconut water from the same shell.

Harish Iyer has always been vocal about the issues of the LGBTQ community and also difficulties he overcame in his personal life. Known for his witty humour and vibrant personality, Harish's latest post on Instagram is definitely an adorable one.

His post got many praises and comments, where one even complimented the picture saying 'Such cuties', another comment read 'How cute is this.'

