Harmanpreet Kaur enjoys nature in Sri Lanka

Harmanpreet Kaur took to social media and posted a pic of enjoying her time in Sri Lanka

Harmanpreet Kaur

India women's cricket team all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur explored Sri Lanka during her recent stay ahead of the third round of the ICC Women's Championship starting today. She posted this picture on Instagram and captioned it: "Wondering what a gift nature is to us .....The calm, the storm, the stillness, and every bit of it is tranquil. #natureatitsbest #srilankaitis #eatplayrestexplore #mesmerised."

Harmanpreet Kaur is one Indian woman cricketer who likes to express herself both on and off the field. After the last year's heroics in the women's World Cup, Harmanpreet Kaur has been India's top performer in international cricket. Harmanpreet Kaur in recent times has also played in overseas T20 leagues and has proved her mettle amid pressure and expectations.

Indian women's team in recent times have been found wanting when it comes to winning big matches and finals and that's where the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj need the support of younger members of the side. Harmanpreet as a T20 captain has tried to enthuse aggression and dynamism within the team and under her leadership, Indian players are now starting to express themselves without fearing about failure.

