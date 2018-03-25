Harmanpreet Kaur: Playing back-to-back games is fine

Harmanpreet Kaur interacts with reporters on eve of team's clash against England



Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian women's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur is happy to play a host of matches, something that they have missed all these years with considerable gap between two international series. "No, not at all (the team is not feeling fatigued).

We are all enjoying the back-to-back games. We were expecting this from the BCCI," Harmanpreet told reporters on eve of team's clash against England.

