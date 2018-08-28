Harmanpreet Kaur treats herself with retail therapy

cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur shared a picture of her carrying loads of bags

Harmanpreet Kaur

India women's cricket team all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur pampered herself by going on a shopping spree yesterday. She shared a picture of her carrying loads of bags and captioned the Instagram photograph: "Treating myself to a little retail therapy."

Harmanpreet Kaur was embroiled in a controversy in July 2018 for forgery and cheating. The Punjab government was supposed to remove woman cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur from the DSP's post for submitting a fake degree. The graduation certificate submitted by her to fulfill the eligibility criterion for becoming a Punjab Police DSP was allegedly found to be fake.

Inquiries by Punjab Police with the Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut had revealed that Harmanpreet's graduation degree was not genuine and in fact, she was never enrolled as a varsity student. The state had then offered her a constable's post on the basis of her Class 12 pass certificate. Harmanpreet was appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police on March 1, with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Director General of Police Suresh Arora pinning the stars on her uniform.

