Harmanpreet Kaur's outstanding catch against West Indies Women will leave you stunned

Harmanpreet Kaur, who is known for her big-hitting skills, took a stunning catch in the first ODI against West Indies Women at Antigua. The catch sealed her status as one of the finest fielders in the women's game. Unfortunately, the match result did not go in India's favour and the visitors were beaten by the West Indies in the ODI match.

However, Harmanpreet Kaur's extraordinary effort in taking the catch became the talking point of the match. The footage shared on Twitter shows West Indies Women's captain Stafanie Taylor hitting a ball that was destined to go for a six. But to everyone's amazement, India's Harmanpreet Kaur who was stationed on the boundary leaps and plucks the ball with her left hand to complete a stunning catch. Even though her catch saved crucial runs for India Women, the visitors lost the match by 1 run in a nailbiter. Take a look at the breathtaking catch here:

Penultimate ball SIX and then Harmanpreet Stunner in last ball of the innings !!

Harmanpreet's effort was lauded by Twitter users and many took to the social media platform to praise the cricketer's effort.

This is incredible catch by #HarmanpreetKaur

Indian women touching sky and bringing glory to our beloved nation.

Whoa. What a one handed blinder of a catch by #HarmanpreetKaur in Antigua. #cricket

In the match, West Indies Women posted a target of 226 thanks to Natasha McLean (51) and Stafanie Taylor's (94) half-centuries. If not for Harmanpreet's stunner, Taylor would have scored a century.

In reply to the hosts, India Women started on a good note with Priya Punia and Jemimah Rodrigues stitching a 78-run partnership for the first wicket. They were cruising towards the target but a mini-collapse triggered by some fine bowling Stafanie Taylor starred with the ball too for the hosts by taking two wickets and conceding just 30 runs in her 10 overs. India Women needed nine runs in the last over but Anisa Mohammed struck twice to hand the hosts a memorable win.

