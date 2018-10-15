Harmanpreet's pet pal

Search

Oct 15, 2018, 06:50 IST | A Correspondent

"The most awaited selfie with this one. Struggled for seven months to be friends with him. #mytiger #panthar #love." We say bow-wow to that!

India batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur posted this picture along with her pet dog and wrote to her 30,8,000 Instagram followers, "The most awaited selfie with this one. Struggled for seven months to be friends with him. #mytiger #panthar #love." We say bow-wow to that!

