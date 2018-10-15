Harmanpreet's pet pal

cricket

"The most awaited selfie with this one. Struggled for seven months to be friends with him. #mytiger #panthar #love." We say bow-wow to that!

Harmanpreet Kau

India batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur posted this picture along with her pet dog and wrote to her 30,8,000 Instagram followers, "The most awaited selfie with this one. Struggled for seven months to be friends with him. #mytiger #panthar #love." We say bow-wow to that!

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates