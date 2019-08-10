Harold Furchtgott-Roth: 5G will benefit automobile and medical industries

mumbai

Economist Harold Furchtgott-Roth talks about issues that need attention before 5G comes to India

Harold Furchtgott-Roth speaking at the US Consulate, BKC, on Friday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Ahead of the spectrum auction to be carried out by the Department of Telecom later this year, Harold Furchtgott-Roth, an economist who specialises in the communications sector, was in town to discuss the opportunities around 5G network. He pointed out that bringing 5G to India could benefit the automobile and medical industries.

Roth, the former commissioner of Federal Communications Commission, said while the 5G network would inevitably come to India, there were issues that needs to be addressed before that. He said, "Each successive generation of technology has brought different types of efficiency. When 3G was introduced, social media websites became popular, and with 4G came new location services which brought in applications like Uber."

He added 5G could improve the stock exchange and medical industry. Referring to other foreseeable outcomes, he said India had a market for mobile application development and 20-year-olds were developing good applications. "The primary focus of policy issues will be cyber security and privacy. We won't be able to solve this completely but I hope the good guys will be a little ahead of the bad guys," he said.

