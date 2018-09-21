Harrdy Sandhu all set to shoot for his upcoming single Kya Baat Ay

music

Harrdy Sandhu will be seen romancing Carolina Mouram a gorgeous Brazilian Model in the video

Harrdy Sandhu

Harrdy Sandhu, whose last successful pop hit 'Naah 'became a rage amongst the youth is all set to release his new single Kya Baat Ay. With a lean body and dapper looks, Harrdy will be seen romancing Carolina Mouram a gorgeous Brazilian Model in the video. Conceptualized by Sony Music, the song has been shot in the beautiful locales of Istanbul and is a dream watch.

Heart throb Harrdy had surprised fans with his killer dance moves in Naah and promises to showcase more of these in the upcoming video. Giving a hint of what to expect, Harrdy says "This new song is unique, I promise it is like something you have never heard before. The song's hook will definitely stick with listeners. I think this will give Naah a massive competition."

Sony Music and team have been working on this song with the artist and decided on another dance song for Harrdy. With a rhythmic groove and some serious moves, the song video will definitely be the biggest pop hit this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates