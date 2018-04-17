Harrdy Sandhu excited about next album

Harrdy Sandhu shot to fame with the song Soch



Harrdy Sandhu

Singer Harrdy Sandhu, elated about the positive response to his song Naah, says he has already started working on his next album. Naah has garnered over 200 million views on YouTube.

"This is the best news and 200 million views is something I cannot believe. My fans are my strength. I am currently working on an album which will also release sometime this year," Sandhu said in a statement to IANS. Sandhu shot to fame with the song Soch.

Sanujeet Bhujabal, Marketing Director, Sony Music India, said: "The song is still the highest played song on radio and TV. In a short time, 'Naah' has also been able to add a global audience and we can only see this expanding." Shot in Bangkok, the video showcases the chemistry between Sandhu and Moroccan-Canandian actress Nora Fatehi.

