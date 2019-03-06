Harrdy Sandhu on playing Madan Lal in '83: He used to be my coach

bollywood

Former under-19 cricketer Harrdy Sandhu on playing Madan Lal in Kabir Khan's World Cup film '83

Harrdy Sandhu

Set to slip into the role of Madan Lal, who took the crucial wicket of Sir Vivian Richards during the 1983 World Cup final, Harrdy Sandhu says he won filmmaker Kabir Khan over with his depiction of the former cricketer.



Madan Lal

"Ammy [Virk, who plays Balvinder Singh Sandhu in the film], along with another coach assisting the team, recommended me for the part. I have played cricket in the Under-19 team and the Ranji Trophy. Kabir sir gave me seven days to prepare for the role before they could take the final call," says the musician, who makes his Bollywood debut with '83.

To get into the skin of his character, Sandhu would play Lal's videos on a large screen and ape his mannerism. Interestingly, during his time spent in Bangalore's national camp, he was trained by Lal himself. "He was my coach then. I have spoken to him [following my casting], and will meet him in a day or two."

