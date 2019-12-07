Harris Shield: All Saad and done, Aryan brilliant too!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Defending champions Al Barkaat MMI English (Kurla) thrashed Children's Aid Society (Mankhurd) by an innings and 182 runs in an U-16 Harris Shield Super League game at the Oval Maidan on Friday.

Resuming Day Two on 77-2 at the Vengsarkar Academy pitch, unbeaten batsmen Nutan Goel and Tushar Singh dominated the proceedings by scoring unbeaten centuries. Nutan smashed 112 with the help of 15 fours, while Tushar's 107-run knock was laced with 13 hits to the fence. The duo stitched a 210-run stand for the third wicket.

After declaring on 271 for two, it was the Kurla team's bowlers turn to shine. Off-spinner Aryan Shejule (5-3), and left-arm spinner Saad Shaikh's (4-15) disciplined efforts helped them bowl out the Mankhurd side for 35. Following on, the Mankhurd outfit managed only 54 in the second essay. Saad (5-10) and Aryan (4-20) were wreckers-in-chief again.

Meanwhile, at Cross Maidan, skipper Shaswat Kapoor's 105 (15x4, 2x6) and a 10-wicket match haul from left-arm spinner Kush Yadav helped VK Krishna Menon Academy (Borivli) beat Dr Antonio da Silva High School (Dadar) by 120 runs.

VK Krishna Menon Academy's Kush Yadav celebrates his 10-wicket match haul yesterday

At Islam Gymkhana, Sudesh Pednekar's 104 helped Don Bosco (Matunga) post 264 for eight declared in response to Anjuman-I-Islam Allana's (CSMT) first innings total of 62 all out. However, Anjuman's batsmen Abdullah Sani (68), Devraj Rangu (37) and Moosa Ansari (32) fought hard to score 200-6 and helped the former champions draw the game.

At Cross Maidan, Bombay Scottish (Mahim) were bowled out for 134, in reply to Parle Tilak Vidyamandir's 145. In the second innings, Ayan Pathan (64*), Anish More (63) and Chinmay Kelkar (38) helped the Parle side score 198-4.

