Harris Shield: Ayush hits double ton to power SVIS to victory over SIES

SVIS's Ayush Jethwa at Azad Maidan. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Mumbai U-16 batsman Ayush Jethwa registered a quick fire double hundred (228 off 122 balls) for Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) against SIES (Matunga) in a Harris Shield U-16 inter-school match at Azad Maidan. SVIS posted 422 in the 45 overs-per-side match. Jethwa also excelled with the ball, claiming six for 13 as SVIS bundled out SIES for 69 runs to win by 353 runs.

Easy win for Parle Tilak

In another match, Parle Tilak Vidyalaya's Prathamesh Jawle scored a match-winning unbeaten half-century (56 not out) to help his school beat Fatima HS (Vidyavihar) by eight wickets at Cross Maidan. Put into bat, the Vidyavihar side were bowled out for 122 off 41 overs.

Thereafter, Prathamesh, who normally bats at No. 5, got promoted into opening the innings, and repaid coach Divakar Shetty's faith with a steady knock to see his team through in 36 overs. Prathamesh, the son of an auto driver, is now awaiting his reward. "Divakar sir said he would gift me batting pads if I got a 50 today, so I'm excited," Prathamesh told mid-day yesterday.

Aditya shines for Cathedral

In another encounter, Cathedral & John Connon beat JJ Fort Boys HS by 239 runs. Batting first, Cathedral posted 271 for 9 thanks to a century by Arnav Shah (115) and an unbeaten 51 by Adarsh Agarwal. In reply, the JJ boys were dismissed for a paltry 32. Cathedral's left-arm spinner Aditya Baliga cleaned up half the JJ side, claiming 5 for 25.

