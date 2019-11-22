Harris Shield: Centurions Nemat, Momin help Kendriya Vidyalaya win big

Kendriya Vidyalaya (Powai) registered a comprehensive 225-run win over Sheth Virchand Dhanji Devshi School (Ghatkopar) in their U-16 Harris Shield debut at Shivaji Park, Dadar on Thursday. The team's two centurions, Nemat Momin (183 not out off 149 balls) and Anish Nambiar (110 not out off 131 balls and 8-31) were the chief architects of the win.

Batting first, Kendriya Vidyalaya's opening pair of Nemat and Anish dominated the proceedings as the Powai school posted 319 without loss in the stipulated 45 overs. Nemat hit 28 boundaries en route his maiden century in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school tournament.

Anish, on the other hand, played a good supporting role and hammered 12 fours during his century. Later, Anish, a left-arm spinner, returned to excel with the ball too—claiming 8-31 (off 12.5 overs) as the Ghatkopar school were bundled out for 94 in 31.5 overs. Off-spinner Vivek Joshi claimed 2-11 off his five overs. Rishi Furia and Divya Shekhar were the top scorers for the Ghatkopar school with 38 and 21 runs respectively.

The win is particularly special considering the Powai side were up against a team that had entered the third round of the competition last year.

"We began building our team last year. These players have also been doing well at our [Kendriya Vidyalaya's] national level tournaments," Kendriya Vidyalaya's assistant coach Dr Anand Jadhav told mid-day.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates