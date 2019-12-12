Harris Shield: Krishna Menon lads inflict innings defeat on Children's Aid Society

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

VK Krishna Menon Academy (Borivli) registered a massive innings and 269-run win over Children's Aid Society (Mankhurd) on Day Two of their Harris Shield Super League match at Islam Gymkhana on Wednesday.

Resuming the day on 29-1, in reply to the Borivli school's 449-5 declared, the Mankhurd outfit were bundled out for 107 in their first innings. Following on, they put up no fight again and were all out for just 73. Mohammad Mustafa claimed three wickets for VK Krishna Mennon while Akshat Pathak, Satyam Yadav and Kush Yadav took two wickets each.

Meanwhile, Don Bosco (Matunga) and Parle Tilak Vidyamandir English (Vile Parle) won their matches against Bombay Scottish (Mahim) and Anjuman I-Islam Allana English (CST) respectively on the basis of first innings lead at the Bombay Gymkhana and Parsee Gymkhana. The Vile Parle school's bowler Aarya Gawas (4-31) was the star performer, who helped his side win the match by virtue of a 62-run first innings lead.

