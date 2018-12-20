Harris Shield: No kidding, live scoring introduced for semi-finals

cricket

A Harris Shield match in progress at Cross Maidan last month

It is 30 years since Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli plundered their world record stand of 664 in the Harris Shield tournament for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier's at the Sassanian Cricket Club, Azad Maidan. Establishing that it was indeed a world record took some doing.

Marcus Couto, an umpire known to Tendulkar and Kambli, had to first come up with a detailed scoresheet of the match which he did through the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) before the feat made it to the Guinness Book of World Records and Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.

Henceforth, this won't be a task, as a tie-up between MSSA and Khelomore Sports has resulted in the initiation of live scoring for Harris Shield matches. The tournament's semi-finals (Al Barkaat v Rizvi Springfield and IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium v IES School Bandra) will have live scoring, providing an opportunity to local cricket buffs as well as parents to track the progress of their kids. The matches will be held at Bombay Gymkhana and MIG Cricket Club respectively.

Kambli welcomed the introduction of technology. "It's a wonderful introduction, a superb idea. It will be helpful to coaches as all feedback will be available. I think parents will be also interested in knowing how their children are doing," he told mid-day yesterday.

Recalling the scoring system of his 664-run stand with Tendulkar, the former India batsman said: "Two pages of the scoresheet were full of runs. Now, these players will get an opportunity to see their ball-by-ball progress which people can follow."

MSSA's cricket secretary Nadim Memon welcomed the live scoring and was hopeful of this continuing next year from the 2019-20 Super League stage. Khelomore Sports' Chief Operating Officer Ujwal Deole told mid-day that apart from live scoring, there would be wagon wheels of individual innings. Cricket fans and parents can log on to mssa.khelomore.com/sport-details/Cricket or cricscore.khelomore.com.

