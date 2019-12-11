Harris Shield: Shashwat Kapoor, Yash Sabnani score tons for VK Krishna Menon

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Centurions Shashwat Kapoor (196) and Yash Sabnani (138) stitched a 251-run stand for the third wicket as VK Krishna Menon Academy (Borivli) declared their innings at 449-5 on Day One of the Harris Shield Super League match against Children's Aid Society (Mankhurd) at Islam Gymkhana on Tuesday.

Shashwat's 150-ball knock was laced with 34 fours and two sixes, while Yash smashed 30 fours and two maximums during his 123-ball knock. In reply, Children's Aid Society ended the day on 29-1.

