MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Harris Shield: Shashwat Kapoor, Yash Sabnani score tons for VK Krishna Menon

Updated: Dec 11, 2019, 08:06 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Shashwat Kapoor's 150-ball knock was laced with 34 fours and two sixes, while Yash Sabnani smashed 30 fours and two maximums during his 123-ball knock

VK Krishna Menon Academy's Shashwat Kapoor (right) and Yash Sabnani. Pic/ Bipin Kokate
VK Krishna Menon Academy's Shashwat Kapoor (right) and Yash Sabnani. Pic/ Bipin Kokate

Centurions Shashwat Kapoor (196) and Yash Sabnani (138) stitched a 251-run stand for the third wicket as VK Krishna Menon Academy (Borivli) declared their innings at 449-5 on Day One of the Harris Shield Super League match against Children's Aid Society (Mankhurd) at Islam Gymkhana on Tuesday.

Shashwat's 150-ball knock was laced with 34 fours and two sixes, while Yash smashed 30 fours and two maximums during his 123-ball knock. In reply, Children's Aid Society ended the day on 29-1.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK