Harris Shield: Shubham turns it on for IES Bandra

VN Sule's veteran coach Gopal Koli was not impressed. "Our batsmen simply threw away their wickets. There was absolutely no need to play rash shots. They must realise the importance of patience and need to bat accordingly."

IES Bandra's Shubham Kharat at MIG Cricket Club

Riding on left-arm spinner Shubham Kharat's six-wicket haul, IES New English School (Bandra) bundled out IES VN Sule Guruji School (Dadar) for 118 in the MSSA-organised inter-school Harris Shield semi-final at MIG Cricket Club yesterday. IES Bandra were 22 for no loss at stumps on Day One with Karan Suraiya (15) and Aditya Pabalkar (6) being the unbeaten batsmen.

Dew caused the match to be delayed by an hour. Shubham, a Class IX student, has picked up 26 wickets in the tournament so far and returned with figures of 18.5-8-29-6. Raj Singh Deshmukh (29), Shubham Shinde (29) and Arnav Kambli (21) contributed to the Dadar school's total of 118. "I wanted to take wickets without conceding too many runs and I am glad that I bowled the right line and length," said Shubham.

