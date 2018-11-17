Harris Shield: Spinner Pratik guides VPMS Vidyamandir to 10-wicket win

cricket

VPMS Vidyamandir's Pratik Shukla at Cross Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Off-Spinner Pratik Shukla grabbed the opening day's honours as he bowled a superb spell of 6 for 25 which inspired VPMS Vidyamandir (Dahisar) to a fluent 10-wicket win against General Education Academy (Chembur) in a first round match of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised Harris Shield boys' U-16 inter-school cricket tournament at United Cricketers ground in Cross Maidan yesterday.

The talented Pratik tormented the General Education batsmen and bowled them out for a paltry 124 in 36 overs. Medium pacer Ashwin Kumar Yadav took three wickets for 26 runs and played a perfect support role to Pratik. For General Education, the top-scorer was Shubham Gurav, who managed 36 runs.

Openers Yash, Janak shine

In reply, VPMS openers Yash Dhuri and Janak Bhoir batted scored freely to see their team through without losing a wicket. Yash contributed an unbeaten 68. Giving him company was Janak who scored a patient 39 to guide their team to a convincing victory.

Xavier's Ariyesh scores 150*

The other highlight of the day was Ariyesh Salvilkar who was in cracking form and scored an unbeaten 150 to steer St Xavier's (Fort) to a massive 298-run win over HVB Global Academy (Marine Lines) in a first round match.

Batting first, St Xavier's piled up a huge total of 351-6 in their stipulated 45 overs. Besides Salvilkar's magnificent century effort, Umar Shaikh (45) and Akram Rathod (38) propped the total. Jainam Shah (5-61) got the wickets for the Marine Lines lads. St Xavier's dismissed HVB Global Academy for a measly 53 in 13.4 overs with Amar Qureshi (4-14) being the leading wicket-taker.

