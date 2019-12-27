Harris Shield: Team Menon suffer Harsh blows

Don Bosco boys celebrate the wicket of a VK Krishna Menon batsman, who has been dismissed cheaply by pacer Harsh Mendon (running towards his teammates) in the Harris Shield semis at Parsee Gym. Pics/Atul Kamble

Don Bosco (Matunga) bounced back from a pre-lunch struggle to enjoy a clear edge over VK Krishna Menon Academy (Borivli) in the MSSA-organised under-16 Harris Shield semi-final at Parsee Gymkhana on Thursday.

After scoring 275 in the first innings, Bosco sent back seven opposition batsmen to have VK Krishna Menon reeling with only 24 on the board at the end of the opening day.

Menon Academy's pacer Vishal Prasad (5-56) dismissed the Matunga school's openers Arya Chowkidar (6) and Sudesh Pednekar (12) by the seventh over of the match.



Aryaraj Nikam and Aman Yadav

Earlier in the day, one-drop batsman Aryaraj Nikam (95, 15x4) and lower order batsman Aman Yadav (86, 10x4, 3x6) came to Don Bosco's rescue after they were struggling at 72 for five.

Their 148-run stand for the sixth wicket was critical to the team's fortunes. Unlike their batsmen, Bosco's bowlers started off well as Menon Academy were three down for just 16 in the sixth over. As their end of Day One score of 24-7 in 13 overs indicates, it was a horror show caused by medium pacer Harsh Mendon (4-10) and Ayush Sawant (2-0).

In the second semi-final at Cross Maidan, defending champions Al Barkaat MMI's (Kurla) off-spinner Aryan Shejule claimed 7 for 23 to help bowl out Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English for 142. Captain Anish More top-scored with 38. Al Barkaat were 75 for four at stumps.

