Harris Shield: Vedant stars in Balmohan Vidyamandir's win

Balmohan Vidyamandir (Dadar) enjoyed a massive 197-run win over Scholar High School (Colaba), thanks to Vedant Vaidya’s 80 and Maitery Garde’s unbeaten 31 on Day One of this season’s opening round of the Harris Shield U-16 cricket tournament at Azad Maidan on Monday.

In reply, the Colaba outfit were bowled out for 75 in 25 overs. Anveet Bobe and Garde claimed five and four wickets respectively for the winning side.

In another game, Anjuman-I-Islam’s Allana English beat IES Raja Shivaji Vidyalaya (Dadar) by 148 runs. In response to Anjuman’s 169 all out, the Dadar team were bundled out for 21.

Other Harris Shield results

*Jankidevi Public (Andheri) 90 all out in 24 overs beat NKES English (Wadala) 79 all out in 26 overs (J Malkani 6-28) by 11 runs.

*BD Somani International 124 all out in 28.2 overs (M Jaswani 34, D Solanki 4-25,

M Khan 3-30) beat Bharda HS (Fort) 64 all out in 23 overs (R Mehta 7-18) by 60 runs.

*St Xavier’s (Churchgate) 157 all out in 32 overs (R Kothari 46, S Dighe 35, R Sitap 3-34) lost to St Dominic Savio (Andheri) 158-9 in 41 overs (S Kochrekar 55, K Sawant 30; R Kothari 3-46) by 1 wicket.

*St Francis D’Assisi (Borivli) 60 all out in 16.3 overs (M Gujar 4-19) lost to Oxford Public School (Kandivli) 64-1 in 10 overs (A Mayekar 36*) by 9 wickets.

*Poddar International (Powai) 41 all out in 16.3 overs (N Choudhary 7-15) lost to Lakshyadham HS Goregoan 44-1 in 6.4 overs by 9 wickets.

*Christchurch (Byculla) 101 all out in 35 overs (A Chaurasia 5-13, M Rana 5-19) lost to VPMS Vidyamandir Dahisar 102 for 1 in 16 overs (K Shukla 62*) by 9 wickets.

*St Stanislaus 179 all out in 40.5 overs (A Jaiswal 83; D Mehta 5-28, N Yadav 3-32) beat St Joseph Secondary School (Malad) 152 all out in 35.5 overs (D Yannis 31 not out, A Jaiswal 4-30, A Parvez 4-37) by 27 runs.

