Harris Shield: VK Krishna Menon put champs Al Barkaat in a spot

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Defending champions Al Barkaat MMI English (Kurla) had a tough day at Bombay Gymkhana on Tuesday as table-toppers VK Krishna Menon Academy (Kandivli) fought hard, scoring 204 for nine on Day One of the two-day U-16 MSSA Harris Shield Super League match.

Batting first, Shaswat Kapoor (63) and Sumit Singh (50) helped the Kandivli team post a decent total. Shaswat hit nine fours and a six during his two-hour knock, while opener Sumit's near-three hour long patient innings was laced with 10 hits to the fence. The duo stitched a 75-run stand for the third wicket. Leg-spinner Mihir Bhatkar claimed four wickets for the Kurla side.

Meanwhile, at Oval Maidan, Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English (Vile Parle) dominated the proceedings against Don Bosco High School (Matunga). Off-spinner Arya Gawas (4-25) and left-arm spinner Dhawal Mate (4-12) bowled splendidly, dismissing the Matunga school for just 94 in 34.2 overs. Sudesh Pednekar's 63 (9x4, 1x6) was the highlight of the Don Bosco innings. In reply, the Vile Parle side batted well, scoring 91 for two at stumps on Day One. Anish More and Chinmay Kelkar scored an unbeaten 33 and 32 runs respectively.

At MIG Cricket Club, Dr Antonio Da Silva (Dadar) posted 295 against Children's Aid Society (Mankhurd). Pranav Gupta (74), Devendra Vansh (65) and Likhit Kadam (57 not out) were the chief scorers for the Dadar outfit. Left-arm spinner Kishan Seth conceded 142 runs for his six-wicket haul, while off-spinner Rohit Vishal took four for 74 for the Mankhurd side. Children's Aid were 38 without loss at stumps after 12 overs.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates