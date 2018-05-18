Mumbai bound IndiGo flight faces technical snag, passengers spent 3 hrs in stationary aircraft

IndiGo flight 6E 685 was supposed to depart for Mumbai at 7.45 am, but it took off after 11 am after the snag was rectified

Passengers of a Lucknow-Mumbai IndiGo flight had to spend around three hours on the stationary aircraft after one of its engines developed a technical snag. The passengers had a harrowing time and took to social media to narrate their ordeal. One of the passengers even claimed that it was hot inside as the plane's air conditioners were not functioning.

IndiGo flight 6E 685 was supposed to depart for Mumbai at 7.45 am, but it took off after 11 am after the snag was rectified. "Indigo flight Lucknow Mumbai 6E 685 is stuck at the Lucknow airport due to some technical problems, why they dnt check their aircraft's before allowing pax to board," a passenger wrote on Twitter.



"It's frustrating, the ac of aircraft are not working,why this technical snag was not detected before completing the boarding?" tweeted another. According to the airline, the plane was about to take off when it developed a snag in the engine. "VT-IEI (non-neo) aircraft, operating 6E685 flight was ready to depart to Mumbai from Lucknow. After start up, the engine developed a minor snag. The aircraft was held at Lucknow for minor rectification," the airline said in a statement.

