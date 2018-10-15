Harry Kane: I don't think my game has dipped

football

The striker, however, has not found the back of the net for his country since the Last 16 win over Colombia on July 3. If he does not score in tonight's game against Spain, it will be the longest barren run of his senior England career

Harry Kane

Harry Kane admits it has been difficult to play so much football since the summer, but the England captain insists his game has not suffered as a result.

"I don't think my game has dipped," he said. "It's been tough after the World Cup not getting much rest, but I think I dealt with it well. I've stayed fit. I set a standard for myself and I want to reach that standard in every game. Sometimes you fall. It's about improving and that is what I will do for the rest of my career."

