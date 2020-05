Harry Kane seeks safety guidelines from EPL

England captain Harry Kane says players are waiting for safety guidance from the Premier League after the government said it was opening the door for the return of football next month. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Thursday's meeting with the Football Association, Premier League and English Football League had "progressed plans for the resumption of the professional game in England".

The Premier League hopes for a return to action on June 12, with matches to be played behind closed doors. Tottenham striker Kane is willing to take the next step, moving from individual training to small group sessions but suggested more information was needed. "I don't think anyone knows the right answer at the moment," Kane told ITV.

"I think the majority of players are looking forward to playing again as soon as possible but we know we want it to be as safe as possible too. From what I have heard—obviously I haven't seen too much of my teammates—at the moment everyone is OK. We want to see how the Premier League gives us a plan and what that looks like." Kane confirmed that he, along with the rest of the Spurs squad, had taken initial tests for Coronavirus, with no positive results. "About a week ago we started going to the training ground, we were allowed to have one-on-one training with one member of staff on one pitch, self-distancing from everyone," he said.

"We had tests on Monday, all the players and staff had tests, and everyone came back negative, which was great." Kane said Liverpool's 25-point lead would make them worthy champions.

"Liverpool deserve to lift the title and with their fans missing it will be a strange situation. But we've not been through a time like this in our lifetimes," he said. "I guess if we want to finish the season then we are going to have to do that," he added.

