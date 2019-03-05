Harry Kane: Tottenham Hotspur must step up under pressure

football

Spurs have a chance to make progress in the Champions League when they play Borussia Dortmund in Tonight's Last-16 second leg with a 3-0 advantage

Harry Kane says Tottenham Hotspur need to start delivering when the pressure is at its most intense if they are to take the final step and become trophy winners. Mauricio Pochettino has led Spurs towards the top of the English game, challenging for league titles and domestic cups during his spell of nearly five years at the helm, but they have so far failed to land silverware. The club have a tendency to fall short when it really matters and Kane knows that has been holding them back.

Spurs have a chance to make progress in the Champions League when they play Borussia Dortmund in Tonight's Last-16 second leg with a 3-0 advantage. "The thing for us now, kind of like this week, when the pressure is on and we need to step up, we need to find a way to get it done," the England captain said. "We haven't done that in recent years, we haven't done that this week and that will be the difference. That is the turning point that we need to try and achieve."

Kane hopes it will not take that long, but also accepts his side have some catching up to do. "It's not going to be easy, but it's down to us to put a performance in and we will never have a better chance to get to a quarter-final," he said.

"I wouldn't say we are one of the favourites to go and win it. I think we have shown in certain games, like this year and last year against Real Madrid and Barcelona, that we can beat big teams."

