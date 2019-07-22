Harry Kane's one of the best goals

football

Tottenham star hails long range match-winner in 3-2 victory over Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) makes a pass during an International Champions Cup match against Juventus in Singapore yesterday

Singapore: Harry Kane scored a stunning 93rd minute winner from the halfway line as Tottenham Hotspur edged Juventus 3-2 in an entertaining pre-season friendly here yesterday. The England captain latched onto Lucas Moura's short pass and launched a first-time shot high over a scrambling substitute 'keeper Wojciech Szczesny as Spurs rallied past new manager Maurizio Sarri's Italian champions in front of a delighted National Stadium crowd.

"It's probably one of the best goals of my career. I noticed the keeper was often off of his line and thought if I get a chance to shoot I will and it just went in," Kane said in a post-match interview.

A youthful Spurs dominated the first half as Juventus struggled to adapt to their new coach's "Sarri-ball" tactic of playing out from the back with short, quick passes. Instead of moving the ball forward, Juventus often found themselves defending desperately after being caught in possession as Spurs pressed high up the pitch with the Premier League side going on to take a deserved lead on the half-hour mark. Son Heung-min started the move by holding up play and feeding Troy Parrott for a clear run at Gianluigi Buffon in the Juventus goal, with the 17-year-old forward's low strike parried by the veteran 'keeper straight into the path of an unmarked Erik Lamela for an easy tap-in.

"It was a very good game, very competitive. To be honest, we are still short in our preparations. We were still hoping to give some players more rest after a long campaign," Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said.



A video grab shows Kane (No. 10) taking a shot from near the halfway mark to catch Juventus' keeper Wojciech Szczesny off his line Pic /AFP

Juventus had more success after the break as substitute Gonzalo Higuain levelled the score in the 56th minute. Buoyed by the equaliser, Juventus were soon ahead when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived late to drive home Mattia De Sciglio's cut back four minutes later, leaving to rapturous applause by an adoring crowd when he was substituted immediately after scoring. Spurs were level in the 65th minute, however, when Lucas fired home record signing Tanguy Ndombele's low cross.

