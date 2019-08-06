Harry Maguire: This is an incredible opportunity

football

England centre-back chuffed after sealing Rs 687cr Man United deal to become world's most expensive defender; says he can't wait for season to begin

England centre-back Harry Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City on a six-year contract. Pic/Getty Images

London: Manchester United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester yesterday for a reported £80 million (Rs 687cr) fee that makes the England centre-back the world's most expensive defender.

United have secured Maguire on a six-year contract with an option for a further 12-month extension. The £75 million Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk in 2018 was the previous record fee for a defender.

It is also a record fee between EPL clubs, surpassing Van Dijk's move to Anfield from Southampton and Romelu Lukaku's switch from Everton to Manchester United.



Harry Maguire with Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yesterday

"I am delighted to have signed for this great club. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity," Maguire told United's website. "From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It's clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new teammates and getting the season started."

Maguire, 26, could make his debut in his new club's EPL opener at home to Chelsea on Sunday and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident he will live up to his hefty price tag. "Harry is one of the best centre-backs in the game today and I'm delighted we have secured his signature," he said. "He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch, with the ability to remain calm under pressure and a huge presence in both boxes — I can see he will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch."

