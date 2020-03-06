Harsh Bachani - Successful young Entrepreneur is bringing a plate of good health to your table

We live in a time where the generation dares to dream with open eyes and knows how to conquer those dreams. The youth of today is more focused, dedicated and hard-working than ever. *Harsh Bachani*, a young Entrepreneur is one of those individuals, who not only follow the passion of living healthy but inspires you to do the same with what he offers through his venture *Fit Food Company*, which provides healthy portion-controlled meals.

Fit Food Company has been awarded as Best Meal Prep Company 2019

Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsh Bachani is an extremely optimistic and healthy lifestyle oriented individual. Also a total fitness freak and can give anyone great fitness advice and expertise. He has always believed that eating healthy is the biggest part of your fitness journey, it is 30% workout and 70% healthy food that keeps you fit and this is the idea behind his entrepreneurial venture *Fit Food Company*.

This firm works on an amazing concept of preparing a healthy customized meal for its customers. People who are health conscious and are always worried about getting a perfect meal plan for themselves. This food company is the right destination for them. It is a company known for taking the best care of the health and meals of its customers.

At present, it caters to its esteemed customers in various cities all over India. About his venture *Harsh Bachani* says “ If you want to maintain a healthy lifestyle you need not to starve yourself but have well planned healthy meals at right intervals, and that is what we are offering, best quality healthy meals". He has very well tapped the need of fast-growing health and fitness industry, as more and more people are becoming fitness-oriented and are in search of such services where they do not have to worry about getting a right healthy meal for themselves.

But this is not the only feather to his hat, He is also the Founder of Alpha Electro Hub & [Cafè 333] that offers some of the best Uber delicious. Harsh Bachani sure is a multifaceted personality, an inspiring young businessman whose journey to success proves that if you follow your passion wholeheartedly and work each hard each day to accomplish your set goals success will come on its own.

After all, success is about the sum of small efforts repeated day-in and day out.

