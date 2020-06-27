Harsh Goenka shares about 'Wall of Gratitude' honouring COVID-19 warriors

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in India, praises have been pouring in for frontline warriors like healthcare workers, civic staff, and police officers, who are performing their duties diligently while putting their lives at risk.



One such appreciation is the ‘Wall of Gratitude’. It is a mural made on RPG house in Worli to honour the Coronavirus warriors for going beyond their call of duty during such hard times. Business magnate Harsh Goenka spoke about this initiative to Humans of Bombay, who shared about it in a heartwarming Instagram post.



The post also has pictures showcasing the massive mural. “As an art lover, I believe what words can’t express, art can. So, I contacted Elsie Nanji & Sameer Kulavoor who brought the idea to life – a ‘Wall of Gratitude’ on RPG house in Worli to pay homage to their bravery,” Goenka said.



The business tycoon further explained the course of how he achieved the feat that he felt was impossible to accomplish during the lockdown. “The BMC gave us permission to start operations in 1 day & Asian Paints gave us the supplies, immediately. The team worked tirelessly to complete the 20-day project in 5 days,” Goenka said.



“The result was astonishing – across a 10,000 sq feet wall, the mural showed Covid warriors from various walks of life, citizens saying, ‘Thank you’ from their windows & phrases like ‘Together we will win,’” the industrialist said, adding that the head of Worli police was moved beyond words after seeing the mural.



Dedicating the mural to ‘migrant workers, frontline warriors and common man at home’, he said, “This piece of art is not just mine, but the city’s possession – to help them find hope & certainty in an uncertain time.”

The post, shared on Instagram on June 25, garnered 22,400 likes and several comments from people appreciating Goenka for this initiative to honour Coronavirus warriors.

A user said, “Only a happy person can pull this off”. Another said, “No matter what small act of kindness are super effective like handling candy to kid it seems to small but for kid it's more like happiness in form of candy. Very proud to know such health workers who fight for us in this world thank you (sic)”. One user wrote, “Love the gesture from you Sir...”

