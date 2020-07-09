Harsh Goenka wants this vehicle to travel in his crowded city

After sharing his experience of having a restaurant-like eat-in at home, business tycoon Harsh Goenka recently took to Twitter to share a unique video that is going viral for all the right reasons. Goenka shared a video where a man can be seen riding what appears to be a hoverboard on a crowded street. Since being shared, the post has garnered all sorts of comments.

Here's what Harsh Goenka tweeted:

This is what I need to travel in my crowded city. So cool! pic.twitter.com/n1Arl8DYVl — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 6, 2020

In the 51-seconds video, a young man can be seen riding a self-balancing electric scooter amid heavy traffic. As the video moves further, the man can be seen maneuvering through traffic.

While sharing the video, Goenka said, "This is what I need to travel in my crowded city. So cool!" Although many loved the idea of having a personal transporter like the one in the video, few raised questions about its safety while using it in heavy traffic. Several others said that the man in the video wasn't wearing any safety gear, including a helmet.



A screengrab of the video shows the man driving his personal self-balancing vehicle

The video has so far collected over 90,000 views and about 6,000 likes. Hundreds of users took to the comments section to share their views. One user said, "I'm with the safety vote. Terrifying!" while another wrote, "Don't forget to put on your helmet and other protective gears. The guy is not using." One comment read, "How is he balancing?"

Here's how netizens reacted:

Those scooters hv been operational in the US for a while. They can be really unsafe...more unsafe than bicycles because of where vehicles hit the riders. Riders also rarely wear helmets. If they zip and weave through traffic, they're also likely to slow it down for everyone else — Tanvi Madan (@tanvi_madan) July 6, 2020

I'm with the safety vote. Terrifying! — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¢ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¢ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ¦ÂÂ (@AyresAlyssa) July 6, 2020

Sir i was planning to buy this but thn i saw ths ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/9JtcbkJCpY — Memewaleyy (@memewaleyy) July 6, 2020

This is called electric unicycles we introduced first time in india in 2016 and we were using it way before that and the guy in the video is my friend kamal and it's in Bangalore #futuretronlabs — manoj kumar (@manojrammoorthy) July 7, 2020

à¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤° à¤®à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤«à¤¿à¤ÂÂ à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤²à¤¿à¤¸ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¤¾ à¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤²à¤¾à¤¨ à¤­à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¥¤à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤²à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¨à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¥¤

As a doctor I must have explained him dangers of not wearing helmet



But secretly I m jealous and appreciate — dr dharmendra Singh (@Dharmen46587056) July 6, 2020

Sir

Don't forget to put on your helmet and other protective gears. The guy is not using. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Partha S Das. (@Partha_4_you) July 6, 2020

What I really liked about this video is the polite tone and appreciation. Very very rare thing to see when someone is filmed on a street for something different. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Un peu de soleil ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@amarik1801) July 6, 2020

Well, Personally I feel its better to walk or cycle down to your workplace rather than being this lazy. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Deepak Bhardwaj (@Deepbhardwaj_) July 6, 2020

What do you think about this personal vehicle?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news