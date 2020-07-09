Search

Harsh Goenka wants this vehicle to travel in his crowded city

Updated: Jul 09, 2020, 16:08 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In the 51-seconds video clip, a young man can be seen riding a self-balancing electric scooter on a crowded road

A screengrab of the viral video shared by Harsh Goenka

After sharing his experience of having a restaurant-like eat-in at home, business tycoon Harsh Goenka recently took to Twitter to share a unique video that is going viral for all the right reasons. Goenka shared a video where a man can be seen riding what appears to be a hoverboard on a crowded street. Since being shared, the post has garnered all sorts of comments.

In the 51-seconds video, a young man can be seen riding a self-balancing electric scooter amid heavy traffic. As the video moves further, the man can be seen maneuvering through traffic.

While sharing the video, Goenka said, "This is what I need to travel in my crowded city. So cool!" Although many loved the idea of having a personal transporter like the one in the video, few raised questions about its safety while using it in heavy traffic. Several others said that the man in the video wasn't wearing any safety gear, including a helmet.

A screengrab of the video shows the man driving his personal self-balancing vehicle

The video has so far collected over 90,000 views and about 6,000 likes. Hundreds of users took to the comments section to share their views. One user said, "I'm with the safety vote. Terrifying!" while another wrote, "Don't forget to put on your helmet and other protective gears. The guy is not using." One comment read, "How is he balancing?"

