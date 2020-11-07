Harsh Joshi: An Incredible Story of Digital and Entrepreneurial Success

A brilliant entrepreneur. An established leader in the Information Technology sector. A digital marketer. A motivational source for thousands of youngsters. An exemplary businessman. A go-getter. These are all the many positions and adjectives that define Mr. Harsh Joshi.

Harsh Joshi is 25 years of age and is the director of a successful firm, Ernstaa Technologies. He hails from the city of Mumbai and has had a childhood and teenage characterized by dreams, aspirations and skill development. At an extremely early age, Harsh was interested in the technology side of things and dreamt of changing the way people looked at businesses and enterprises. He began working extremely hard at the time when most of his peers didn't even realize the importance of setting a goal. This ability to dream and get to work gave Harsh a good head start in his life and business.

In today's date, Harsh Joshi is one the most popular and accomplished digital entrepreneurs in India. His professional development and the capacity to continuously enhance have been the dominating factors of his rapid career growth. Ernstaa Technologies, under Harsh Joshi and his hard work plus guidance, has secured over 50 plus national and international clients who depend entirely on the company for their brand and product management and reach. Ernstaa Technologies provides world class services like promotion, digital marketing, creative brand placement, brand consulting and even tools in the latest artificial intelligence. The company easily has an edge over most of its competitors because of its characteristic to continually expand and add the latest technologies to its services.

Harsh Joshi works with top level national and international businesses, enterprises, brands, bloggers and artists.

Harsh Joshi's Ernstaa Technologies served as a blessing to many local, national and international businesses which were going through a difficult phase due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Harsh and his company revamped these businesses and bought them online; thus connecting them with their customers and adding to the reach and revenue of the owners. The company also helped some local businesses for free. Today, a lot of owners and businessmen have Ernstaa Technologies to thank for coming in and saving the day.

In Harsh's words, "Since Ernstaa Technologies already works with top level brands and companies, I wanted us to go local as well. We found out that many local businesses were suffering and decided to help them for free. As a firm owner and entrepreneur, I look after my social duties as well and try to fulfill them."

Harsh Joshi continues to win laurels for his family and country. He is one of the very rare people who dream big and work even bigger and harder to realise those dreams.

Ask any budding entrepreneur in India, they'd know the name of Harsh Joshi.

