Harsh Limbachiyaa: I still spend most of my time writing scripts

Even as he returns to Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India, Harsh Limbachiyaa asserts backstage is his domain. The writer claims facing the camera was never part of his plan. "After writing for 10 years, I wanted to up the ante. So, I started a studio, H3 Productions. My efforts didn't yield any result, that is when Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 [2019] was offered to me," he recounts.

The writer, who had closely worked with the international crew during his earlier stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, had presumed that the Indian counterpart would not be able to match the stunts. "After being part of two episodes, I can confidently say that the Indian set-up is at par with the international stunts we've tried in the past. In fact, [some of the stunts] are scarier and more dangerous." While he had backed out from performing certain feats during the previous edition, he intends to push his limits, this time around. "I want to ensure that I don't abort any stunts," he insists.

Despite his rising popularity as an actor, writing remains Limbachiyaa's first love. "I still spend most of my time writing scripts. After Khatra Khatra, I am also developing the script for Funhit Mein Jaari on Sab TV." While the writer counts comedy as his forte, he has been consciously broadening his horizon and trying his hand at other genres. "I tried to deviate from comedy with PM Narendra Modi [2019, as dialogue writer]," he says, adding that he also penned the lyrics for the title track of Malang (2019). "I am making the most of my newfound popularity. I want to delve deeper into lyric writing."

