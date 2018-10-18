Harsh Rajput's action hero dreams

television

Actor Harsh Rajput says it's been his childhood dream to be an action hero and that he looks up to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. "It was my childhood dream to become an action hero. Akshay Kumar has been a huge inspiration to me, not only as an actor, but also for his effortless and excellent performance of stunts," Harsh said in a statement.

"It is remarkable that he performs his own stunts and this encouraged me to come out of my comfort zone and try my hand at performing stunts and doing action sequences."

In the upcoming sequence of Nazar, the audience will get to see Ansh (Harsh) doing stunts to win the supernatural fight over daayan. For the sequence, he watched Akshay's movies like Khiladi 420 and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

Harsh is also a huge fan of the supernatural genre. "It opens doors to try something new and exciting instead of the 'saas-bahu' dramas. Also, for a short period of time, people can escape from reality," he said.

