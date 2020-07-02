Harsh Vardhan: Feels good when I see actors like Riteish, Genelia endorsing organ donation
The Union Minister Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter to share a video of the actors where they are seen taking the pledge to donate their organs and encouraging others to do so
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday lauded Bollywood star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh after they took a pledge to donate their organs as the country observes Doctor's Day.
The Union Minister took to Twitter to share a video of the actors where they are seen taking the pledge to donate their organs and encouraging others to do so.
"It feels so good when I see young actors like dynamic @Riteishd & beautiful @geneliad endorsing #organdonation," tweeted Harsh Vardhan.
"I'm sure their involvement will reap rich dividends in sensitising the public towards this noble cause. @IMAIndiaOrg @FOGSIHQ @MoHFW_INDIA," his tweet further read.
The lawmaker earlier in the day lauded the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Society of India for launching a mass campaign to spread awareness of organ donation.
