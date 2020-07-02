Search

Harsh Vardhan: Feels good when I see actors like Riteish, Genelia endorsing organ donation

Updated: Jul 02, 2020, 08:32 IST | ANI | Mumbai

The Union Minister Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter to share a video of the actors where they are seen taking the pledge to donate their organs and encouraging others to do so

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh/picture courtesy: Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram account
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday lauded Bollywood star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh after they took a pledge to donate their organs as the country observes Doctor's Day.

"It feels so good when I see young actors like dynamic @Riteishd & beautiful @geneliad endorsing #organdonation," tweeted Harsh Vardhan.

"I'm sure their involvement will reap rich dividends in sensitising the public towards this noble cause. @IMAIndiaOrg @FOGSIHQ @MoHFW_INDIA," his tweet further read.

The lawmaker earlier in the day lauded the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Society of India for launching a mass campaign to spread awareness of organ donation.

