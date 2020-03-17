Harsh Vardhan: We are using retroviral drugs on some coronavirus patients

New Delhi: While addressing the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke about the steps taken by the Centre to contain coronavirus spread and said they are using retroviral drugs on some patients for the treatment.

"Scientists at ICMR are in touch with everything happening on this front all over the world. As far as retroviral drugs are concerned, we are using them on some patients. We have got approvals after scientific satisfaction," he said.

"We have heard about some research being done on Chloroquine in the United States right now. Approvals are given after detailed scientific scrutiny, not by Ministry but by scientists working at ICMR. We are trying best to deliver the best possible treatment to the patients," the Union Minister added.

A total of 126 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India till Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family had said in the morning today.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates