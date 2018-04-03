Harshad Arora character in Mavayi Maling has this superpower

Harshad Arora will play a character in the fantasy TV series Mavayi Maling with the power to turn anything into ice



Harshad Arora

After playing positive roles for several years, Harshad Arora finally got a chance to explore his darker shades. He is set to play the negative lead in a new fantasy fiction, Mavayi Maling. He will posess the power to turn anything into ice.

This is not the first time that Harshad Arora has experimented with his roles. After playing the dishy hero on daily soaps, he was seen as a werewolf in 2016 for the show Supercops vs Supervillains. The actor apparently spent nearly three hours a day to dress up and take the make-up off.

On the personal front, Harshad Arora has been linked-up to his one-time co-star Tridha Choudhary. He had revealed in the past that she is indeed "special" to him.

As far as dressing up for roles goes, Harshad Arora and Preetika Rao were seen in a totally different avatar in a few episodes of Beintehaa. They were required to don quirky disguises for a story track on the 2014 show.

Born in Delhi, Harshad started his career in modelling in his home state and moved on to do some commercials. He made his small screen debut with the lead role in Beintehaa as Zain Abdullah opposite Preetika Rao and also played the role of Adarsh Sinha, an IAS officer, in Dehleez opposite Tridha Choudhury.

