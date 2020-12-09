Harshada's insightful writing style offers you the best reading experience!

Harshada Pathare weaves real-life insights in her writings to give her readers a one-of-a-kind reading experience. Her works of literature are an artistic medium to make you fall in love with the swirls and sways of words tangling them with passion.

“I connect with emotions as an artist to make a significant impact on the literary stage,” Harshada says as she immerses in her own creative world where none of the outside noise is allowed.

As a writer, Harshada Pathare is not content to scratch the surface. She's an emotional spelunker, and art is an exploration. Inviting readers to venture deeper as well, her poetry, fiction, articles, and videos challenge the very bedrocks of modernity. ‘Why?’ she asks and continues to contribute to the annals of history.

A powerful role model for grit and wisdom; her insightful articles are refined with interesting mythological concepts and design thinking philosophies,

‘‘SHIVA: THE PIONEER OF DISRUPTIVE INNOVATION’,

‘MAHABHARATA: AN INNOVATIVE ANALYSIS NEVER DONE BEFORE,’

are proven to be a positive hit with her audience and are even cited in research papers as reference sources. With an exhaustive knowledge of mythology and philosophy, she brilliantly spins simple answers to her followers on Quora.

Harshada's video on Youtube - ‘SHODH DOCUMENTARY: AMBUBACHI MELA – THE BLEEDING GODDESS,’ has been an influential catalyst in changing the outlook about menstruation and female hygiene. Passionate at her core, she rekindles her readers to find a significant way of living a meaningful life. Her true stories are intertwined in layers of self-reflection, emotions, ironic juxtaposition that cut through the zeitgeist like a knife through butter.

Being a writer, she understands the capacity of her words to strengthen and to elevate an independent thinker. Over the years, her sundry sojourns have taught her to explore the infinite world of creativity and indulge in the art of making creations. Imagination, strong individuality, and uniqueness are the distinct traits embedded inside her that prompted her to rehash the status quo. Awakening out in a world of polarity, Harshada has mastered the skill of steering in the highs and lows of life with optimism and confidence.

The author has already gained significance with her recently published anthology - Love Talks, which has been well received by readers and critics alike with multiple positive reviews on Goodreads and Amazon; this is only the start of what is to come for Harshada Pathare. Here in her poems, you will discover the greatest ecstasies and mysteries of all kinds of love and expressions in a nugget from wholeness to oneness.

