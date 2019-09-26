Harshavardhana Gourineni's next destination is Bollywood; soon to turn producer

"In the world of worriers, be a warrior", reads the bio of business tycoon Harshavardhana Gourineni who surely is a warrior in his real life. His never give up approach has been a reason that he is on the list of top businessmen in India.

The business was in his blood, but he worked hard and polished his own skillset to take it to the next level. Not only does he think of growing himself, but he also eyes the growth of everyone associated with him. At a very young age, he became MD and CEO of Mangal Industries.

Despite being a multi-millionaire, he loves to remain grounded and never fails to come forward to help others. He is often involved in charity works and he is known in his fraternity for his generosity.

He is a young industrialist in the country who is working on strategies to grow his business with the help of local communities in rural areas to generate employment opportunities for them. Brought up in the USA, Harshavardhana is a complete Indian from his heart and he believes that India has the ability to become the most powerful economy across the globe.

Apart from business, he also has a keen interest in fitness and films. He can skip almost anything for his gym sessions. He is a strong believer of the quote: “To keep the body in good health is a duty... otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear.” He has a sizeable following on his Instagram page (@thelawisharsh) where you can see him sharing his toned muscles and gym sessions. He is an inspiration for several aspiring businessmen as he has achieved much at a very young age.

He is also planning to produce a Bollywood film, and in fact he is in talks with a few noted directors regarding the same. He wants to make a film on social cause and he is really serious about it.

When asked about the film, he said, "I love Bollywood and Indian cinema. I’ve always wanted to get myself associated with it, but my business engagements kept me at a distance from the film industry. But now, I want to live my dreams and very soon you will see a film under my production banner."

When asked to reveal the details, he said, "It would be too early to talk about the film, but I can tell you the topic is a social cause and it has been left untouched by Bollywood as of now. I will reveal more details once we finalize something."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever